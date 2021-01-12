German Chancellor Angela Merkel Warns of British Covid Variant Danger

GERMAN Chancellor Angela Merkel warns the country of the danger that the British Covid variant could have on its people, stating the accumulated incidence could multiply in the next three months by 10.

Speaking to the German newspaper Bild on Tuesday, January 12, Merkel defended the application of harsher restriction measures: “If we cannot stop this British variant, we will have a 10 times higher incidence for Easter. We still need between eight and ten weeks of tough measures.”

Germany began a stricter phase of its second confinement yesterday, which saw tighter restrictions extended until January 31. The accumulated incidence in the last seven days has rebounded to 164.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Angela Merkel’s warning comes after Germany registered 891 deaths in the last day from coronavirus, as reported on Tuesday, January 12, one of the highest figures of the pandemic – although far from the maximum reached last Friday when 1,188 deaths were marked.

The Robert Koch Institute has added 12,802 new positives, which means that almost 2 million residents have been infected since the beginning of the health crisis.

