DESPITE being alive and well, a French woman has struggled to prove she is “alive” to authorities in a bizarre legal debacle that has lasted three years.

-- Advertisement --



Jeanne Pouchain, a 58-year old from just outside Lyon, has been struggling for three years to prove she is not dead due to a complex and frustrating legal debacle.

The bizarre case began in 2004, when a French court ordered Pouchain ordered her to pay damages to an employee when her company lost a major contract. As the case was against her firm, not Pouchain herself, the order was not legally binding and was thrown out of court again in 2009.

In 2016, the former employee complained to the court that Pouchain had not been responding to their letters and reported her dead. The following year Pouchain was legally declared deceased by French authorities, causing the cancellation of her ID card, driving license, health insurance and bank account.

Pouchain’s lawyer has recently attempted to have their client legally resurrected, accusing the former employee of inventing her death to force payment from her husband and son. The employee’s legal team has argued that Pouchain was complicit in reports of her death so that she could avoid paying the sums owed to their client.

“It’s a crazy story. I couldn’t believe it. I never thought that a judge would declare someone dead without a certificate.” Pouchain’s lawyer, Sylvain Cormier, told AFP, “But the plaintiff claimed Mrs. Pouchain was dead, without providing any proof and everyone believed her. Nobody checked”. The bizarre legal dispute is ongoing.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “French Woman Struggles to Prove She is “Alive” in Bizarre Legal Twist”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.