FBI To Investigate Death Threats Against President-Elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

America’s secret service, the FBI, says it is aware of ‘credible threats to harm’ president-elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris ahead of the pair’s inauguration on January 20. A leaked internal bulletin from the FBI references ‘various threats’ and says that investigators are tracking the reports closely.

The FBI has warned of an ‘uprising’ if Donald Trump is removed from office early. They claim that armed protests are being planned in all 50 US states leading up to president-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration in eight days time.

President Donald Trump approved an emergency declaration for Washington that lasts through January 24 after authorities warned of security threats to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration next week, according to the White House.

Trump ordered federal assistance in response to the emergency conditions, the White House said in a statement. The order authorises the Federal Emergency Management Agency to “identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency”.

