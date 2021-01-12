Family pays tribute to man who died after being hit by own car during robbery

The family of a man who died after being hit by his own car during a robbery in Stockport has paid tribute to him.

JUST after 9pm on Friday, January 8, officers were called to a report of a collision in Romiley.

-- Advertisement --



Officers attended the scene and established that the victim, 53-year-old Mohammed Islam, was struck by his own car following a robbery.

He was taken to hospital where he sadly died on Sunday, January 10.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of robbery and remains in custody.

Shortly after 8pm yesterday evening (Monday, January 11), the silver Mercedes stolen in the robbery was found abandoned in Denton, Tameside. Attempts had been made to burn the car.

The car is now subject to forensic examination and inquiries are ongoing.

Mohammed’s devastated family said: “Our family cannot begin to describe what losing our father has done to us. The fact he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time and was taken from us so early leaves us devastated beyond belief.

“Dad was everything you could ask for in a parent; a mentor, a role model – our best friend. We shared everything with him and there was nothing we couldn’t tell him that he couldn’t fix. He was extremely loyal and nothing came between him and his family. Our Mum is overcome with grief; Dad was her life partner, her best friend and her rock. They were inseparable since the day they met and we don’t think she will ever be able to move on from this tragedy.

“To our Dad, family and the community was everything. He dedicated his time to helping others and he was loved and respected by everyone who knew him. He would give his time and support to anyone who needed it without question, his loss is going to be felt by everybody.

“We as a family have felt overwhelmed and truly humbled by the sheer volume of messages from people everywhere expressing their love and support. It just emphasises how truly special our Dad was.

“It’s going to take our family quite some time to come to terms with losing our father so suddenly and in such horrific circumstances. We would appreciate our privacy being respected at this time.

“Hold your family members just that little bit closer tonight, appreciate them that little bit more because one day you never know when that will be your last time.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Family pays tribute to man who died after being hit by own car during robbery”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.