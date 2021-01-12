Failure to wear mask forces landing and Prison

A plane bound for Sicily was forced to land because of a refusal to wear a mask.

A flight from malta bound for Sicily was forced to turn back just after takeoff on Monday, January 11 due to one passenger refusing to wear a mask.

The woman in question a 24-year-old Italian, living in Bulgaria,.had a full-blown shouting match for 20 minutes, inside the plane and she flatly refused to wear a mask.

Despite being advised that mask-wearing is for other passengers safety and her own of course, she refused to wear the mask, and the aircraft had no option but to start its descent and return to Malta.

When the plane had returned to malta, the 24-year-old Italian woman was arrested, brought before a judge immediately, and sentenced to six months in prison.

