EVACUATIONS from Roquetas de Mar fire as two injured with smoke inhalation and burns.

The fire started at around 7.20 am on Monday morning in a block of flats on Fénix Street in Aguadulce, Almeria. The fire began on the third storey, and emergency services were called.

Firefighters from the Poniente Consortium, Local Police and Public Health Emergencies Company (EPES) technicians attended the scene, and successfully evacuated the entire building to ensure the safety of residents.

Two injured people were transferred to the Hospital de Poniente according to Europa Press, one suffering from smoke inhalation and the other with burn injuries. The rest of the residents have been able to return home.

