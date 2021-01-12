Elche Is a Cyclist’s Heaven as it Aims for European Green Capital 2030

THE ALICANTE province city of Elche has been transformed into a cyclist’s heaven as it aspires to become the European Green Capital of 2030.

With a pleasant climate all year long and a flat landscape, Elche is a cyclist’s dream city. The council has recently added an incredibly 29km of safe cycle lanes through the city’s urban core, with many more routes through the suburban districts. Anywhere in the city can reportedly be reached on bike within 30 minutes.

The local government team has received a one million euro grant from the EU sustainable city initiative to which it will add 200,000 euros from its own budget. The city’s ambitious plan is to connect all the cycle routes of the city to bring Elche closer to the coveted title of European Green Capital in 2030, says Elche’s councilor for Urban Mobility, Esther Díez. “This extension is a key tool with the sustainable criteria that marks the European strategy to make Elche a green, sustainable and friendly city”, she told local media.

‘Bicielx’, the city’s bike rental scheme has grown from 10 stations when it was launched to 45 today which saw 171,000 journeys made in 2020 among its 2,051 users.

