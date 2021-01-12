Egypt to Release TikTok Stars Jailed for “Indecent” Videos

EGYPTIAN authorities have decided to release two young female TikTok stars who had been jailed for broadcasting “indecent” videos on the popular platform.

On Tuesday (January 12th), an Egyptian court ruled that two young women who were jailed last year for their “indecent” TikTok videos should be released.

Haneen Hossam, a 20-year old student at Cairo University, was sentenced to prison for her TikTok content which encouraged young women to broadcast videos of themselves for money. She was accused of “inciting debauchery” by a court in the deeply conservative country, a crime that has seen many young women put behind bars.

Another TikTok star, Mawada Eladham, had been given a 2-year sentence for videos the court found were in violation of “family values”. Both women are now due to be released, with Hossam’s lawyer telling Reuters that his young client fainted upon hearing the good news.

Two men who were also jailed for running the women’s social media accounts have also been acquitted, while a third accused man has been jailed and fined. As Egyptian youth flock to social media, Egypt’s authorities have attempted to crack down on what they see as “indecent” content.

