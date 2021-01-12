FIVE business directors in Salou, Tarragona, have been charged in the death of a lorry driver in an accident.

-- Advertisement --



They have been charged with severe reckless manslaughter, as the Mossos d’Esquadra consider that the man’s death was a consequence of the worn tyres on his vehicle.

The accident occurred on July 3 last year, when the driver of an articulated truck traveling on the A-2 highway lost control of the vehicle, crossed the third lane of the highway and collided with the concrete central reservation, smashing an information panel and resulting in the death of the driver. Having lost control, it bounced off a fence and collided with the central reservation again.

The Central Department of ​​Investigation of Traffic Accidents certified that the reason for the accident had been the poor condition of the tyres of the damaged truck and the investigation revealed anomalies in the vehicle’s maintenance.

A careful investigation into the history of repairs and maintenance of the damaged vehicle, a truck that had travelled more than a million kilometres, was carried out, revealing anomalies. The semi-trailer did not have its MOT up to date and maintenance was not adequate.

The Mossos charged those responsible for the company which owns the truck and found that such irregularities were commonplace in the company, where staff had even been fired if they refused to drive the vehicles with which they were provided.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Company owners charged in the death of a lorry driver”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.