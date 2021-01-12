Catalonia Considers Postponing February Elections as Cases Surge

CATALONIA’S political leaders are currently considering postponing the February 15th elections as Covid-19 cases surge across the region.

On Monday (January 11th), the Health Ministry of Catalonia warned that pressure on the region’s ICU capacity would reach a breaking point prior to the planned February 15th elections. Lawmakers in Barcelona will decide on Friday (January 15th) whether or not to postpone the hotly contested Catalan regional elections.

Health experts warned that a large number of Catalonians will not be able to cast their vote in person as they may be positive for the virus or have come in contact with an infected person. This has led to a call for mail-in voting to ensure the elderly and vulnerable will be able to participate in the election.

Spain’s central electoral board controversially denied a petition of the Catalan government to exclude those over 60 from being obliged to act as election workers, who are selected from a random draw of citizens. All above the age of 18 and under the age of 70 are eligible to be picked for the mandatory service. Many have warned that over 60s working at the polls may be exposed to a greater risk of contracting the virus.

Pro-Catalan independence parties are polled to lead the election race in one of Spain’s most politically volatile regions.

