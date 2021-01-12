British Businesses Blast The EU and France for Disruptive Border Delays.

British Exporters have claimed they are struggling to get their lorries on the roads as they fear a “sudden ambush” of red tape.

General Manager at haulage firm Alcaline, David Zaccheo, said his lorries should be “out on the road earning money.” He continued: “At the moment they are all parked up here obviously because we have got so many issues with paperwork to get out of the county at the moment.

“The customers themselves are probably as frustrated as we are because they want their shipments to get out and at the moment they are all here.” Mr Thomson described the issues facing companies on the ground like Alcaline as “red tap, form filling, bureaucracy.”

Another logistics company has reportedly said that one of the UK’s biggest automotive manufacturers could have to shut down in “a matter of days” because of the “form filling fiasco.”

Things could still change as EU officials have started reviewing the 11th-hour trade deal that Boris Johnson struck with the bloc.

