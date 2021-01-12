Boys found safe after running away from their homes

A BOY, nine, was found disoriented and suffering from hypothermia in Granada, after running away from home.

An off-duty National Police officer reportedly found the boy, who was spending the holidays with his mother when he had a fight with her, and left the house in the Albaicin neighbourhood of Granada city, without his phone or jacket at around midday on Thursday, January 7.

His mother initially thought he would come back soon, but got more worried as night fell, especially with the fog, rain and low temperatures.

After two hours, she contacted friends and residents in the area to ask for help finding him. Around 50 people, including the police officer with his motorbike, joined the search and found the boy at around 8.30pm with signs of hypothermia. He was taken to the police station where his mother had just officially reported him missing.

His disappearance was followed by another in similar circumstances in Fuente de Piedra, Malaga.

On January 10, at around 9.30pm, Oliver, aged eight, knocked on a door where he was met with cries of happiness. He had gone missing five hours earlier and his photo had been published on internet sites throughout Spain.

He told the Guardia Civil that he had gone out for a walk because he was angry at his mum for telling him to study. He hid in a nearby park until he got cold and decided to go home. He had been playing videogames when his mother told him to stop and according to friends, he suddenly went offline. He got dressed, put on his jacket and slammed the door. His mother went after him, but couldn’t find him and raised the alarm.

It was initially thought he could have been forced into a car and kidnapped, so the town was relieved but somewhat surprised to see him reappear in such a nonchalant manner.

