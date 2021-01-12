Today was China’s day to fight back at claims its medicine is “Demented.”

Boris Johnson yesterday Monday, January 11 claimed china’s traditional medicine was demented.

The prime minister claimed that people who grind the scales of pangolin to become more potent possess a demented belief.

Its man kinds collision with nature that started this plague he continued.

China hit back today saying it had evidence suggesting the origin of the virus is a scientific matter.

China also said it was wrong to speculate as to the validity of Chinese medicines.

One of the causes supported by Carrie Symonds, the prime minister’s fiancee, is pangolins, the anteater type creature, and similar creatures and the abolition of wet markets. Indeed she has been influential in the promotion of better care for animals.

The debate on where the virus came from, and whether or not Chinese traditional remedies have any benefit continues, but one thing is clear from the last two days of rhetoric, china will defend their culture.

