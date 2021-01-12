Bitcoin Cryptocurrencies Plummet $200 BILLION in 24 hours.

Bitcoin and other digital coins tumbled on Monday, January 11, wiping some $190 billion from the entire cryptocurrency market with experts saying the sell-off could signal some profit-taking by investors.

The value of the cryptocurrency market was $932.20 billion as of 8:10 GMT, down from $1.1 trillion a day earlier, according to Coinmarketcap. The world’s largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, collapsed by over 16 per cent from a day earlier to $33,400.

The second-biggest crypto, ether, was down by more than 20 per cent to $1,072.19.The sell-off in cryptocurrencies comes after a huge rally and could signal some profit-taking by investors, analysts said. Bitcoin hit an all-time high last week, rising to almost $42,000. It is still up over 340 per cent in the last 12 months.

