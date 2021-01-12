BILLIONAIRE businessman and trump backer Sheldon Adelson dies aged 87 as a result of cancer, according to his wife in a statement.

Sheldon Adelson, the owner of the Las Vegas Sands consortium dedicated to casinos and convention centres, was one of the richest people in the world and in the United States with a net worth of about 33.5 billion dollars.

Adelson had left the Las Vegas Sands management a few days ago to continue with his cancer treatment, but he has not been able to overcome the disease, a non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

His replacement at the company is currently Robert G. Goldstein, president and chief operating officer of Las Vegas Sands who was declared interim president and CEO when Adelson left office.

Adelson and his wife Miriam Adelson were Donald Trump’s largest donors; they provided the largest donation to Trump’s 2016 campaign, his presidential inauguration, his defense fund against the Mueller investigation into Russian interference, and the 2020 campaign.

He was also said to be a major contributor to other Republican Party candidates.

