Axarquia registers 137 new cases and one Covid death

Axarquia has registered 137 new cases and one Covid death in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Andalucian Institute of Statistics and Cartography.

IN its daily update today, Tuesday, January 12, the Ministry of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucía confirmed the new infections and the fatality in Sayalonga – which has now seen two deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Velez-Malaga continues to be the municipality with the highest number of daily positives in the region, with 69 more cases.

Twenty-five new infections have been registered in Rincon de la Victoria; eight in Nerja; six in Torrox and Algarrobo; four in Alcaucín and Salares; three in La Viñuela and in Alfarnate; two in Benamocarra and Benamargosa; and one in Comares, Arenas, Competa, Colmenar and Riogordo.

The incidence rate in Axarquia Health District now stands at 306.2 per 100,000 inhabitants.

