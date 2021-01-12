Armed Protests Expected in 50 American State Capitals as Democrats Unveil Impeachment Charge.

The FBI has issued a bulletin stating that armed protests are extremely likely in 50 state capitals, as the Democrats unveil impeachment charges on President Trump. The president’s words are accused of causing his supporters to engage in “violent, deadly, destructive, and seditious acts”.

Opposition politicians have filed one article of impeachment which states Mr Trump made statements at a rally of his supporters that “encouraged and foreseeably resulted in” last week’s violence. Republicans have blocked an attempt to immediately consider a resolution asking Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove Mr Trump from office.

Proceedings in the House of Representatives were adjourned for 24 hours when a vote on that resolution is expected. Vice President, Mr Pence, is believed to be against forcing his boss from power, so a vote on the impeachment could happen this Wednesday, January 13, and needs a simple majority to pass.

If it is voted through, it would move to the Senate for trial with senators acting as jurors and voting on whether to acquit or convict Mr Trump. However, Republicans control the Senate and would not take up the charges until 19 January at the earliest – Mr Trump’s last day before Joe Biden’s inauguration.

