Andalucians Can Now Receive State Funds to Upgrade Homes

ANDALUCIA’S government has launched a project for homeowners to receive state funds to upgrade their homes to better suit their needs and abilities.

The Junta de Andalucia’s Ministry for Development, Infrastructure, and Territorial Planning has announced plans to help over 7000 households across the region refurbish their homes to better suit their needs, with elderly and disabled citizens prioritised by the project.

Around 20,000 Andalucia residents will benefit from the ambitious project, which the government also says will create around 7000 new jobs. The scheme will cost €30 million, as part of the government’s broader Plan Vive en Andalucia 2020-2021 initiative to which €71.8 million has been assigned.

Widening the width of doorways, improving the safety of the electrical and gas facilities, installing non-slip flooring, and adding safety features to bathrooms are among the home features the scheme will provide to primarily elderly or disabled Andalucians. The money will also be invested in making homes more sustainable and energy-efficient. Lifts will be added to around 200 apartment blocks that currently only have stairs.

Andalucia’s Minister for Public Works, Infrastructure and Territorial Planning, Marifran Carazo, says they are satisfied with the speed of this initiative’s rollout and that it is largely in line with “the demands of applicants from previous years“.

