ANDALUCIA Unveils Plan To Vaccinate 24 Hours A Day, Seven Days A Week in order to protect as many people as quickly as possible



Jesús Aguirre, the Andalucian Minister of Health and Families, today (Tuesday) put his ’24×7 Plan’ before the Government Council, a plan that involves carrying out Flu and Covid-19 vaccinations 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week, in all eight provinces of Andalucia.

The objective of Sr Aguirre’s plan is to reach the maximum number of residents, non-stop, in the shortest possible time, as Andalucia has a reported total of 1,476,000 people aged over 65, and at present, the health authorities have 980,000 doses.

During his press conference following the Government Council meeting, Sr Aguirre made a plea to the central government, requesting an extra 2 million doses be made available to them before Spring, to cover the two separate injections that each person will need.

He stated the authorities have sufficient staffing at their disposal to be able to carry out his plan, but that it is of paramount importance that the supplies of the vaccine from Europe are not delayed

Elías Bendodo, the Minister of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior and Government also commented, “Andalucia is not going to fail with its vaccination plan. We have the professionals prepared, the necessary infrastructures, the media, and the conviction that in the coming months it is necessary to vaccinate as many Andalusians as possible, and for that, the EU and Spain must comply with as many vaccines as possible”.

