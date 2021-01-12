Andalucia: Entry & Exit to Nursing Homes Suspended During Vaccinations

ANDALUCIA has suspended entry and exit to nursing homes during vaccinations against Covid-19, according to the Ministry of Health and Families of the Andalucian Regional Government on Tuesday, January 12.

“All entry and exits” in residential centres for the elderly have been put on hold “until the completion of the vaccination of group 1 of the first stage of the Vaccination Programme in Andalucia, in order to preserve the residential centres free of active outbreaks by Covid-19”.

These new measures are contained within the Regional Ministry of Health and Families order, dated January 11, 2021, published in the Official Gazette of the Andalucian Regional Government (BOJA), which sees the modification to the order passed on December 4, 2020.

With vaccinations underway, the Andalucian Health Service (SAS) and health professionals are making “an enormous effort” to “achieve vaccinations in the shortest possible time of the prioritised groups, with maximum guarantees of safety to achieve maximum immunity, especially in the elderly and highly dependent people living in residential centres, where the incidence of infection and death has had a greater impact.”

The Regional Ministry of Health and Families say that the disruption caused by the entry and exit of people from the nursing homes during the time vaccinations are being carried out “directly affect the achievement of the first stage of [the] vaccination [plan].

Jesús Aguirre of the Regional Ministry said that there has been an “increase in the incidence of Covid-19 since Christmas” with “new outbreaks in residential centres [occurring due to a] delay in the rate of people [being] vaccinated as planned”.

