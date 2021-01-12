Andalucia announces €46.1 million direct aid for self-employed and SMEs hardest hit by Covid

The Andalucia Government is giving direct aid of €1,000 aid to SMEs in commerce, hospitality, crafts and tourism – four of the sectors hit hardest by the Covid pandemic.

THE Governing Council plans to distribute slices of a €46.1 million fund to around 46,000 small and medium-sized Andalucian businesses as a matter of urgency.

The crisis cash aid is included in the Support Plan for SMEs and the self-employed which was signed last November between the Junta and the Confederation of Entrepreneurs of Andalucia (CEA), the Association of Self-Employed (ATA) and the Chambers of Commerce.

The aim is to “contribute to the continuity of the business developed by these SMEs, avoiding their definitive cessation and, therefore, job losses”.

“Commercial and artisan establishments, hospitality and tourism intermediation have been severely affected by both national and regional measures for the prevention and containment of the pandemic, which include capacity limitations, closing time and even restrictions on opening or performance of its activity,” said the Junta de Andalucia in a statement.

The authority also highlighted the additional costs small businesses have incurred to cover the cost of installing and implementing health and safety measures in line with the government’s recommendations.

All of these elements have contributed towards “endangering the very survival of these small and medium-sized companies”, said the authority.

The aid will be separated into two lines of subsidies – the first is intended for the retail trade and handicraft sector, and the second will benefit the Andalucian hospitality industry (which includes tourism establishments, travel agencies and catering businesses).

To find out more about the aid and requirements, visit www.

juntadeandalucia.es

