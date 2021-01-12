Almeria Detects Outbreaks after First Vaccine

ALMERIA detects two nursing home outbreaks after the first vaccine is given.

Four new outbreaks of COVID-19 have been discovered and were reported by the Health and Families of the Board in Almeria on Monday. So far 38 residents have contracted the virus, and two of the outbreaks have been confirmed as being in nursing homes where the first dose of the vaccine had been given already.

-- Advertisement --



So far it is thought that the infections where people have received the first dose are not as severe, and more cases are asymptomatic. Juan de la Cruz Belmonte for the Health and Families of the Board in Almeria said that the “severity of the patients is not as high as before”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Almeria Detects Nursing Home Outbreaks after First Vaccine”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.