ALMERIA COVID-19 screening for five municipalities and 1,751 residents.

Five towns in Almeria will participate in screening for COVID-19, with antigen tests voluntarily carried out. All participants have been pre-selected and will be notified by SMS.

-- Advertisement --



The first town for the week was Arboleas with 339 residents invited to be screened at the mobile unit on Monday.

Today, Tuesday 12, is the turn of Fiñana where 324 residents will hopefully be tested. Alhama de Almería will have the mobile unit on Wednesday for 368 antigen tests and 350 residents of Gádor are scheduled for Thursday.

The last town in the set is Benahadux where 370 people have been invited for testing on Friday. The tests return results in only 15 minutes and are comparable in accuracy to PCRs.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Almeria COVID-19 Screening for Five Municipalities”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.