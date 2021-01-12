Age Concern Mallorca latest update concerning the State of Alarm

THE following measures come into force from midnight on Wednesday January 13 in the hope that they will help reduce the spread of Covid-19 infection and apply to Ibiza and Mallorca.

The latest measure is that it is forbidden to mix with persons other than those belonging to the same nucleus/bubble of living together whether it be in social meetings or family gatherings and applies to all public and private areas, indoor and exterior spaces.

In consequence the decree of meetings of six people has been withdrawn by the president of the Balearic Government Francina Armengol. However, this new rule will have four exceptions.

Those persons who live alone can form part of an enlarged unit, that means that a unit can integrate a person who lives alone into its unit. Minors (those under 18-years of age) can meet up with their parents should they live in different addresses. Those persons with a marital link or partnership can meet up should they live separately. Third parties will be permitted to accompany minors, elderly and dependents, disabled or especially vulnerable with justifiable motives.

