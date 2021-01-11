US Re-Designates Cuba As State Sponsor Of Terror calling the island a part of Latin America’s “troika of tyranny”



The State Department, in the days leading up to the end of the Trump administration’s term, is reportedly going to add Cuba back to its list of states who sponsor terrorism, where the list describes suck countries as, “Countries determined by the secretary of state to have repeatedly provided support for acts of international terrorism”.

-- Advertisement --



On the list since 1982, President Barack Obama’s administration had originally removed Cuba from that list in 2015, in a move to try and build a bridge between the US and Cuba over travel and economic restrictions.

The list currently contains North Korea, Syria, and Iran, with Sudan being removed last December, and President Trump has stated that Cuba has not tried to co-operate in any of the US counter-terrorism efforts, and he labelled the island as a part of Latin America’s “troika of tyranny”.

Putting the Caribbean island back on the list will undoubtedly hinder President-elect Joe Biden’s goal of normalising relations with the country, as it is a very lengthy process to remove any country once it is in the list.

_________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “US Re-Designates Cuba As State Sponsor Of Terror”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.