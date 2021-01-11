UK’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty Delivers Bleak Covid Warning

THE UK’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty delivers a bleak Covid warning stating that the ‘next few weeks will be [the] worst’ yet.

-- Advertisement --



Prof Whitty told BBC Breakfast: “We have a very significant problem. The next few weeks are going to be the worst weeks of this pandemic in terms of the numbers into the NHS.”

He added: “This is everybody’s problem.”

Prof Whitty said: “This is the most dangerous time we have really had in terms of numbers into the NHS at this particular time.”

When asked about the new variant being more transmissible he said: “This new variant is really pushing things in a way in that the old variant, which was already very bad, wasn’t able to do.”

In a statement made before his interview with the BBC, Chief Medical Officer Chris Witty said: “We have faced several grave moments during our battle against coronavirus. But right now, the country is perhaps facing the most serious yet.”

“On Monday, January 11, the 4 UK Chief Medical Officers and the NHS Medical Director recommended raising the national alert level to the maximum of level 5 for the first time. This means that without further action there is a material risk of our healthcare services being overwhelmed within 21 days. Since then the situation has deteriorated further,” he continued.

“The advice right now is unambiguous: to drive the numbers down, we must stay home except for work, exercise and essential activities. Every unnecessary interaction you have could be the link in a chain of transmission which has a vulnerable person at the end.

“These restrictions will not last forever. Science has delivered new vaccines, drugs and tests, with more on the way, in record time. People will be reunited. Vaccines and new treatments offer us hope and a clear way out. But we are not there yet, and should not act as if we are.

“We still have weeks to go before vaccines will start reducing COVID deaths and, some weeks later, the number of people being hospitalised. We cannot afford to let our justified optimism for the future come at the expense of difficult action today. That means for now staying home and avoiding all unnecessary contacts. By following the rules, we will save lives and help normal life return more swiftly,” he concluded.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “UK’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty Delivers Bleak Covid Warning”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.