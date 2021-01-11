UK Truck Drivers Have Sandwiches Confiscated at Dutch Border.



Border officials have been confiscating sandwiches and other foodstuffs from drivers arriving in the Netherlands from the UK after Brexit, according to reports. A Dutch TV clip showed a driver had his ham sandwiches taken away by border officials as he arrived – with one border guard joking: “Welcome to the Brexit, sir.”

The officials could be heard explaining the new, post-Brexit rules for drivers, which forbid people from bringing food which originates in the UK into EU countries. “Since Brexit, you are longer allowed certain foods to Europe,” one border official at the Hook of Holland seaport said.

One driver coming off the ferry from Britain with ham sandwiches wrapped in tinfoil was heard by other drivers pleading with the border guard: “Can you take the meat and leave me the bread?”

