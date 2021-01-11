UK Removes Dubai And UAE From Travel Corridor List amid Coronavirus spread worries



Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, this evening (Monday) announced via Twitter that the UK has now removed the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from its safe travel corridor, amid increasing concerns over the transmission of Covid-19.

This decision by the Department of Transport means that from Tuesday, January 12, all passengers arriving into England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland from the UAE – which includes the upmarket destinations of Abu Dhabi and Dubai – will have to self-isolate for 10 days.

This will surely come as a huge blow to the celebrity community of the UK, many of whom have been heavily criticised recently for jetting off to the UAE on holiday during the pandemic, and is surely the government’s way of curbing this unwanted bad press.

Mr Shapps’ tweet said, “The LATEST data indicates we need to immediately remove the #UAE from the #TRAVELCORRIDOR list. From 4am Tuesday, January 12, anyone arriving from the UAE will need to SELF-ISOLATE”.

