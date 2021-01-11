UK, German and Portuguese Police ‘Very Close’ to Snaring Main Suspect in Madeleine McCann Case

UK, German and Portuguese Police Say They Are Very Close to Snaring The Main Suspect in The Madeleine McCann Case.

Police officers from the UK, Portugal and Germany involved in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann say they are now far closer to snaring the main suspect in the child’s disappearance, convicted German paedophile Christian Brueckner.

German and Portuguese ­investigators are collaborating to carry out a series of fresh interviews with key witnesses in the Algarve who knew paedophile ­Christian Brueckner, according to sources.

Experts familiar with the case are describing it as “a very important step forward” and say it raises hopes that it could lead to Brueckner eventually being quizzed again and then charged with the crime. A second top-level summit between German, British and Portuguese detectives is also expected to take place in Lisbon this spring.

Prosecutors are banking that any clues from the new witnesses will give them what they need to directly question Brueckner about the case. He was named as the prime suspect last year but is yet to be quizzed about her 2007 disappearance.

