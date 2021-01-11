Tycoon Mum ‘Jumps’ to her Death Carrying Baby Daughter in Her Arms

TYCOON mum allegedly ‘jumps’ to her while death carrying baby daughter in her arms.

Successful tycoon mum that had been seen pictured with both Rita Ora and Hillary Clinton is feared to have taken her own life and that of her five-month-old baby daughter. Hong Kong officials have been reported as believing that Luo Lili aged only 34, jumped to her death from her penthouse with her young daughter.

Luo had appeared looking happy only days earlier on social media and appeared to live a charmed life. The daughter of Luo Lin, the chairman of the Chengdu real estate company Jinlin Real Estate was successful and growing up had only had the best, and had studied and lived around the world.

The young mum was a Hong Kong socialite and friends with Guo Jingjing, Olympic medallist. The investigation into the tragic deaths will continue.

