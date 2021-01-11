Transport For London Report Reveals 57 staff Have Been Killed by Covid.

TFL (Transport For London) has revealed that a total of 57 workers have been killed by Covid along with 42 bus employees and eight Tube and rail workers.

Andy Byford, London’s Transport Commissioner, said: ‘I am determined we as an organisation continue to play our part in the national effort to beat coronavirus. ‘Our heroic frontline staff and colleagues across the transport industry are the beating heart of London and have kept this great city moving through one of the most challenging periods in its history and helped ensure life-saving critical workers were able to do their jobs.’

Eight London bus drivers died at the peak of the pandemic after being infected with the virus in just three days. Elsewhere in the country, bus drivers have died in the northwest, Nottingham and Bristol. Union officials said hundreds of depot staff were also ill. Other transport workers, including tube and rail staff, also died at work during the pandemic.

