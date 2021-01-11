Torrevieja salt rescues Madrid

TORREVIEJA salt was rushed this week to Madrid to clear snow and ice from the capital’s streets.

Lorries began loading up early on Monday morning to deliver the 3,500 tons of salt that Madrid needed to counter the chaos left by the Storm Filomena snowstorms.

Eduardo Dolon, Torrevieja mayor and a member of Alicante’s provincial council, announced the operation after the Diputacion president Carlos Mazon contacted Madrid’s mayor, Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida, offering the local salt.

Initially the Diputacion intended to use its own lorries to transport the salt to a location 20 kilometres outside Madrid, owing to impassable roads inside the city itself.

In the event, the Madrid authorities succeeded in clearing roads to the south of the city and sent 90 hopper lorries capable of transporting 35 tons at a time.

The NCAST company, which runs the salt lakes, obtained another 10 which will also be making the journey to Madrid, Dolon revealed.

A further 50 trailers loaded with Torrevieja salt left for other parts of Spain as demand has shot up following Storm Filomena, prompting the town hall and the Policia Local, Guardia Civil and Proteccion to put in place a traffic plan to prevent congestion, especially on the N-332 bypass.

