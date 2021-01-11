SPANISH city competes to be crowned World Capital of Architecture in 2026

A Spanish city has already thrown its hat in the ring to compete against Beijing to become the World Capital of Architecture in 2026. Barcelona City Council announced on Monday, January 11, that the Catalan capital will compete at this year’s International Union of Architects (UIA) congress in Rio de Janeiro to be the 2026 city responsible for organising events to highlight the importance of urban and architectural planning.

In order to win the title, the City Council will work with local universities and professional and private entities to showcase the city’s commitment to a “more social and sustainable” style of architecture that tackles the urban challenges of the future.

