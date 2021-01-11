SEX AND THE CITY Returns On HBO Max With A New Series of 10 Episodes



Sex And The City is making a long-awaited return to HBO Max on their streaming service, with three of the original cast, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis, minus Kim Cattrall, with the three stars all operating in an executive producers capacity as well, along with the original director Michael Patrick King, with production scheduled to begin in the Spring.

Sarah Jessica Parker took to Instagram to share a trailer for the new series which is called ‘And Just Like That…’, captioning her post, “I couldn’t help but wonder… where are they now?”.

The new series will feature 10 one-hour episodes, following the lives of Carrie Bradshaw and her friends, all now 50-somethings, in New York City, after last being screened from 1998 to 2004, and old familiar NYC sights will be part of the storylines, along with the associated phrases, “And just like that…” and “The story continues…” being typed out across the screen.

