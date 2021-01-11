Sex and the City Gets a Sequel – But Will Be Missing One of its Characters

SEX and the City gets a sequel – but will be missing one of its favourite characters after it was revealed that Kim Cattrall’s role as Samantha Jones will NOT be involved in a new season.

-- Advertisement --



In the new series – which has been named “And just like that …”, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin David have to do without the fourth member of the classical quartet.

Streaming service HBO Max recently confirmed ten half-hour episodes. But the new series is not a seventh season, but rather a sequel, which has also been given a new name: “And just like that …” after the main character Carrie Bradshaw’s classic phrase in the original series.

The new series will revolve around friends Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker, 55), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon, 54) and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis, 55) and how they went from being around 30 to now being three women in their 50s.

Sarah Jessica Parker revealed the cult series’ sequel with a clip on her Instagram and a paraphrase of her character’s classic line:

“I could not help but wonder … where are they now?”

Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, confirms that the streaming service has ordered the episodes: “I grew up with these people and I long to see how their stories have evolved in this new chapter, with the honesty, sharpness, humour and beloved city that has always defined them,” she said in a statement according to Variety.

The recordings will start in New York in the spring. There is no release date for the new series yet, however, Sex and the City’s fourth main character, cult favourite Samantha Jones, played by Kim Cattrall, 64, will not be present when Parker, Nixon and Davis reunite.

Cattrall has previously refused to make a third Sex and the City film and after rumours of a conflict between her and the remaining trio.

When Sarah Jessica Parker offered her condolences after Cattrall’s brother’s death, the rumour suddenly became very true and very public.

“I do not need your love or support in this tragic time, Sarah Jessica Parker,” Cattrall wrote in an Instagram post.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Sex and the City Gets a Sequel – But Will Be Missing One of its Characters”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.