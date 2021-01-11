Second analysis of seawater in Rincon de la Victoria rules out presence of Covid

Second analysis of seawater in Rincon de la Victoria rules out presence of Covid
A second analysis of seawater in Rincon de la Victoria has once again ruled out the presence of Covid.

THE sampling, carried out on December 14 and 17 by a team from the University of Malaga, has confirmed the ‘non-existence’ of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the water, ‘and revealed that the wastewater treatment processes are proving to be a very important barrier to this pandemic’.

Mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado said he is “satisfied no viral remains have been found in the coastal waters for the second time, guaranteeing the safety and tranquility of all, thanks to the optimal functioning of the purification of the waters in our municipality”:

The first round of samples were taken during May and June, 2020, from different beaches in the municipality: La Cala del Moral, Rincon de la Victoria and Torre de Benagalbon.


The methodology carried out by the UMA is a filtering and extraction of RNA to be able to detect ‘in the most precise way’ the possible presence of the SARS-COV-2 virus in seawater.

