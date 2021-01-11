Rowing club collects toys for children to ensure a Three Kings gift

ONCE again, a Three Kings toy collection was organised by the Torremolinos La Carihuela Rowing Club which included the installation of a collection boat at the Town Hall.

Visiting the club to see the number of toys collected, Torremolinos mayor, José Ortiz, said “we know that at the moment there are many families who are having a bad time and these initiatives, together with others carried out by other associations, will help those who cannot afford to celebrate the Kings this year.”

-- Advertisement --



“We are very proud to have an association that not only has sporting successes but also carries out important social work” he added.

For her part, the secretary of the Rowing Club, Diana Salut, declared that “without the help of the Council this would not have been possible.

“They have always supported us, but this year even more so, because we have had to bring the boat to the doors of the consistory, they have trusted us and thanks to the mayor and his members this act has been possible.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Rowing club collects toys for children in need”.