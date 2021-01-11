Region on verge of drought despite heavy rainfall

Axarquia is on the verge of drought despite heavy rainfall across the region.

LA VIÑUELA reservoir is currently at 30 per cent capacity with water reserves having increased by 5.57 cubic hectometer in just one week.

Between January 4 and 11, 65.2 liters per square meter have been collected at the reservoir, which is the largest in the Malaga province.

However, despite the positive data from the Hidrosur Network, the region is classed as being on the verge of drought, since the water reserves remain below 54 cubic hm – a limit set by the Special Drought Plan for the Andalucian Mediterranean Basin for the Axarquia reservoir.


The volume of water is expected to rise in the coming days as the reservoir is topped up from rivers and aquifers.

