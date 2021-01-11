Proud Boys Leader Arrested In Hawaii After Posing As Journalist

PROUD Boys leader arrested in Hawaii after posing as a journalist during the Capitol riots

FBI agents nabbed head of the Hawaii faction of the Proud Boys, Nicholas Ochs, as soon as his plane touched down at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu after he fled from Washington DC where he took part in the riots on the US Capitol Building on

Ochs brazenly claimed that he was a journalist reporting on the protests, which saw pro-Trump supporters storm that building and resulted in several deaths. He told the Feds that he had simply walked into the Capitol without incident and had broken no laws, as he was not part of the riot.

Shortly after a curfew had been activated and the area had been cleared, Ochs posted a photo to social media, which showed him and a friend smoking a cigarette inside the Capitol building, and captioned it “Hello from the Capitol lol.”

The FBI are now charging the leader of the all-male, far-right extremist group with unlawful entry.

