President-Elect Joe Biden Gets His Second Jab as His Team Readies COVID-19 Plan.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine requires a second shot about three weeks after the first vaccination. Another vaccine, this one produced by Moderna, requires a second shot about four weeks afterwards- one-shot vaccines are still undergoing testing. The UK is presently allowing 12 weeks between vaccinations even though manufacturers Pfizer/BioNtech have no data to suggest immunity from the disease is guaranteed at that interval.

