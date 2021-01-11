President-Elect Joe Biden Gets His Second Jab as His Team Readies COVID-19 Plan.
President-elect Joe Biden received his second dose of the coronavirus vaccine today, Monday, Jan.11, three weeks after getting his first one with television cameras rolling in an attempt to reassure the American public that the inoculations are safe.
Biden took off his sport jacket and said, “Ready, set, go.” Chief Nurse Executive Ric Cumin administered the Pfizer vaccine at Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware, close to the president-elect’s home.
The president-elect received his first shot on Dec. 21. The virus has now killed nearly 375,000 people in the United States — about 60,000 more than when he got his first round of vaccination — and continues to upend life around the globe.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine requires a second shot about three weeks after the first vaccination. Another vaccine, this one produced by Moderna, requires a second shot about four weeks afterwards- one-shot vaccines are still undergoing testing. The UK is presently allowing 12 weeks between vaccinations even though manufacturers Pfizer/BioNtech have no data to suggest immunity from the disease is guaranteed at that interval.
