POPE changes law to allow women read mass, but they still can’t be priests

The Roman Catholic Church has made a ground-breaking decision on Monday, January 11, to change the laws to allow women to read the Gospel as serve as Eucharistic distributers, but has stopped short of permitting them the right to become priests.

Pope Francis said that after much reflection, he had made the decision to acknowledge the “precious contribution” women make to the church, as well as responding to the “needs of the times.” However, the Vatican was quick to point out that the change in the Code of Canon Law, called Spiritus Domini (The Spirit of the Lord), is “essentially distinct from the ordained ministry.”

“The pontiff, therefore, has established that women can accede to these ministries and they are attributed by a liturgical function that institutionalises them,” the Vatican said in a statement.

