Policing an infestation of processionary pine caterpillars

DESPITE the fact that winds have been so strong in Manilva that trees have been blown down and the Council has had to prepare emergency plans to cope but the processionary pine caterpillar is tenacious.

The Parks and Gardens delegation has arranged for the fumigation of the pines located around the Las Viñas football field to try to keep the insect from attacking those trees.

The Councillor for the area, Francisco Becerra, commented “these works must be carried out annually, since the processionary puts at risk certain species that we have, especially the pine forests.”

In addition to the damage, they do to the trees, their ´hair´ is likely to cause irritation to young children and can kill dogs and cats.

