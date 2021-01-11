People Trapped Overnight In Shopping Centre In Spain’s Madrid

PEOPLE trapped overnight and forced to sleep on cardboard in a shopping centre in Spain’s Madrid during Storm Filomena

As many as ninety people were stuck in the Gran Plaza 2 shopping centre in Majadahonda in Madrid on Friday night, January 8, after Storm Filomena battered Spain’s capital with the worst snowstorm seen in half a decade. While most of those stranded were staff from the centre’s 190 stores, many customers were also forced to camp down for the night as the weather outside made getting home impossible. Photos on social media show staff from the Zara store sleeping on flattened-out cardboard boxes.

One restaurant worker in the centre said in a statement to RTVE:

“At six o’clock on Friday afternoon we tried to leave, people arrived by car at the Majadahonda roundabout and they stayed there because of the amount of snow and there was no longer any passage. We all had to go back to the shopping centre.”

