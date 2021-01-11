Orihuela calls off animal blessings

THE traditional blessing of animals will not take place in Orihuela this year.

Normally held on or around January 17, feast day of San Anton Abad (St Anthony the Great), this has been cancelled the Real Orden de San Anton announced.

Following a meeting at the end of last year, members of the Order decided that suspending the blessing and other events “was the most prudent course to take.”

This also means that Orihuela’s San Anton district will not hold their annual fiestas which were due to start this coming Sunday, January 17. These would have included a fair and the equally traditional raffle of a pig as well as the annual Concurso Nacional de Charlatanes, a national competition to find the fastest-talking salesman.

