Open and shut case for region’s schools

AS temperatures plummeted, complaints soared from pupils, parents and teachers about open windows in the region’s classrooms.

The health authorities stipulated when schools reopened last September that classrooms should be well-aired to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The regional Health department has now stepped in to remind schools that they are not obliged to leave windows open during bad weather but should air classrooms for between three and five minutes every half-hour and during breaks.

“It should be remembered – while emphasising this message – that procedures are based on a study by the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC) following the guidelines recommended by experts,” the department said. “These state that windows may be closed and do not need to be open all day.”

Despite the present difficulties all parties needed to shoulder their responsibilities and ensure that children received an education, a fundamental right that took precedence over everything, the authorities declared.

The region’s Association of Infants and Primary School Heads (Adip-PV) stressed that the return to school after the Christmas holidays had not been easy.

“The classrooms are very cold because everything is open,” Adip-PV president Joaquina Barba said.

She also confirmed that absenteeism was higher than usual during the cold weather: “Some families have decided not to send their children to school,” she revealed.

