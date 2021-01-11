New vehicles for Local Police should make policing more efficient

THE Local Police Force in Coin has taken delivery of two brand new SUV vehicles, which contain the latest technology and are ideal for patrols both in the town and in hilly surroundings.

The arrangement to obtain these two Citroën C5 Aircross vehicles cost €83,054 on a four-year lease basis through public tender.

Councillor for Traffic and Mobility, Antonio González, said, “We continue to improve the equipment and the conditions for our staff in the Coin Local Police with the aim of offering the best public service they provide to residents.”

These two police cars join the existing fleet of three motorcycles, two vans and a third SUV and it is claimed that due to their quality and the new technology and equipment they incorporate, the Local Police force (which hopes to upgrade every four years) will be able to offer an exceptional service throughout the municipality.

