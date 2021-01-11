New role for President of Renault Spain to incorporate Portugal

LOOKING to rationalise the Renault sales and manufacturing business in Portugal and Spain, a new division has been created combining the two countries which will be headed by José Vicente de los Mozos.

Born in Brazil whilst his Spanish father was working in that Country, he is already world director of manufacturing and a member of the management committee of the French consortium of vehicle manufacturers.

His new role which includes the position of president and general manager of Renault Spain will see him chair a committee overseeing both countries.

