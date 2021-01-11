Mum Wallaby and Her Baby Joey Die in Shock from Fireworks

MUM wallaby and her baby joey die in shock from New Year’s Eve fireworks at Ark Wildlife Park & Exotic Animal Sanctuary.

Ark Wildlife Park & Exotic Animal Sanctuary in Boston lost not only a mother wallaby named Sheila over New Year, but also the baby joey that was in her pouch. The results of the post mortem came back on January 8.

The Park considers that the deaths were tragically caused by fireworks on New Year’s Eve and suggests that the role of fireworks and the negative influence they have over animals needs to be looked at. Ark Wildlife Park said, “We had a lot of fireworks going off around us, as we do every year, and it seems this caused her to startle.

“Unfortunately, this is a double tragedy as she was carrying a joey in her pouch that also died.

“This highlights the need to re-look at the use of fireworks and think about the greater impacts on animals.

“They are not built to deal with sudden loud nosies and [it] is an extremely sad time at the Ark.”

