MOTHER Jumps To Her Death In NYC Clutching Her Five-Year-Old Daughter at around 1.30pm on Sunday



The New York Police Department confirmed that on Sunday, January 10, they were called out to a location on W. 53rd St near 11th Ave in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen, at around 1.30pm, to a report of a woman jumping from the roof of a 12-story building, whilst clutching her young daughter.

DailyMail.com, reported officers attending the scene discovered two females, lying prone on the pavement ‘unconscious and unresponsive, with injuries consistent with a fall from an elevated height’, who was rushed by emergency services to Mount Sinai West hospital, where they both sadly died from their injuries.

Sergeant Edward Riley, for the NYPD, confirmed two females aged 39, and five years of age, had been involved, and that foul play was not suspected, with an investigation underway, and have not released the names of the two females.

He also said they know the females were not resident in the building, only visiting somebody when the incident took place, with one woman after the jumping, reporting to police that she had earlier witnessed the woman ‘very distraught’.

