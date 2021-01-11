MORENO insists home confinement is ‘not on the horizon’ for Andalucía despite the rising number of coronavirus infections

Speaking at a visit to Malaga Regional Hospital to inspect the remodelled units on Monday morning, January 11, President of the Junta de Andalucía Juanma Moreno said that while the total confinement of the Andalucían community “is not on the horizon” and “fortunately is not necessary,” other restrictions may have to be considered if the numbers of coronavirus infections continue to rise.

In his hard-hitting address, the president reminded citizens that “none of us are exempt from being infected with COVID and none are exempt from dying.”

“The pandemic can force us to make the toughest decision, which may be that total confinement, but it is not on our horizon; there is a wide range in terms of mobility restrictions, limitations of activities that we have not implemented and we will implement depending on how contagions increase,” the president continued.

Warning that January and February will prove to be difficult months, the Mr Moreno asked for continued patience and compliance as the new wave of coronavirus restrictions come into play in Andalucía.

“We are playing with our lives and those of our loved ones, nothing has finished here. The vaccine is a reason for hope and illusion but we have very complicated months left; we are going to have a very difficult month of January and February because we are in midwinter and we will probably have some complication with some type of respiratory infections that can complicate the work of the health workers,” he added.

